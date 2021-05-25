 Skip to main content
Boogyz Donuts to close May 30
Boogyz Donuts to close May 30

Boogyz Donuts exterior

Boogyz Donuts opened in late January in University City. 

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

Boogyz Donuts at 6951 Olive Boulevard in University City will close after service Sunday (May 30), the doughnut shop announced on social media.

“This fantastic journey wouldn’t have been possible without you!” the post reads in part. “Your unwavering support in growing our name is priceless.

“However, after sincere thought and consideration, we’ve decided to set our sights on new goals and are closing Boogyz.”

Owner Jamil Jabbar tells Off the Menu, “I gotta let go to grow.”

Jabbar opened Boogyz in late January 2020 with a wide selection of yeasted and cake doughnuts. (The blueberry cake doughnuts were his favorite, he said in October.)  Boogyz also features vegan doughnuts once a week.

Boogyz will be open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The shop is teasing some kind of future, though.

“Please continue to watch our social media for upcoming news on Boogyz,” the closure announcement concludes. “Stay awesome, my friends.”

Jabbar says, "I'm not down for the count."

