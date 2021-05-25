Boogyz Donuts to close May 30

Boogyz Donuts at 6951 Olive Boulevard in University City will close after service Sunday (May 30), the doughnut shop announced on social media.

“This fantastic journey wouldn’t have been possible without you!” the post reads in part. “Your unwavering support in growing our name is priceless.

“However, after sincere thought and consideration, we’ve decided to set our sights on new goals and are closing Boogyz.”

Owner Jamil Jabbar tells Off the Menu, “I gotta let go to grow.”

Jabbar opened Boogyz in late January 2020 with a wide selection of yeasted and cake doughnuts. (The blueberry cake doughnuts were his favorite, he said in October.) Boogyz also features vegan doughnuts once a week.

Boogyz will be open this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The shop is teasing some kind of future, though.