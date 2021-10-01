Botanica opens Oct. 2 in Wildwood, with Italian fare via the U.S. South

The restaurant Botanica opens Saturday (Oct. 2) at 2490 Taylor Road in Wildwood. As Off the Menu reported in August, Botanica is a new venture from Ryan Sherring, who operates the Maryland Heights brewery Six Mile Bridge.

Botanica’s chef is Ben Welch. The St. Louis restaurant veteran, who also now heads the kitchen at Six Mile Bridge, previously owned Big Baby Q and Smokehouse in Maryland Heights and was the chef at the Midwestern downtown from its 2019 debut until this January.

Sherring tells Off the Menu he has been working on the Botanica concept for about two years with the this location, a former Llywelyn’s Pub (and its short-lived spinoff, Sllyce Republic Pizza), in mind. The storefront includes an expansive patio with an outdoor bar.

For Sherring, the idea behind Botanica is the same one that has driven Six Mile Bridge since he and his wife, Lindsay, founded the brewery in 2015.