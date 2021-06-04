Brasas, featuring Peruvian rotisserie chicken, to open in Botanical Heights

Brasas, the Peruvian pollo a la brasa concept that chef Andrew Enrique Cisneros debuted last fall as a pop-up at Original J’s Tex-Mex & Barbecue, has found a permanent home.

Cisneros and chef-restaurateur Ben Poremba will open Brasas as a trailer at Poremba’s specialty market AO&Co. at 1641 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights, as Sauce first reported.

Poremba tells Off the Menu Cisneros, who has previously worked for him at Elaia, has talked about pollo a la brasa (marinated, rotisserie-cooked chicken) for a long time.

“When he started doing the pollo a la brasa at Original J’s, I think I was the No. 1 customer,” Poremba says.

Cisneros approached him for business advice, Poremba says, and they landed on the idea of a trailer outside AO&Co, which already has a “loyal clientele.”

Brasas will feature a custom-fabricated trailer with a kitchen inside and, on a porch outside, the wood- and charcoal-fired rotisserie.

That way, Poremba says, “people can see the chickens rotating, roasting under an open fire. It's going to smell great. It's going to (have) a great eye-appeal.”