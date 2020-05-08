Brasserie by Niche returns, and the week in restaurant reopenings

• Taco Buddha reopened for curbside pickup at 7405 Pershing Avenue in University City. Its regular hours are 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

• Not a reopening, but a grand opening: the fourth area location of Walnut Grill is now open at 17392 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. The restaurant is open for takeout and delivery 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

