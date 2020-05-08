Brasserie by Niche returns, and the week in restaurant reopenings

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:
• Brasserie by Niche reopens for curbside pickup today at 4580 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End. Call or order online beginning at 1 p.m. for pickup 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
GQ magazine has named Nick Bognar's Indo one of 16 "Best New Restaurants in America" in its …
It has been a busy week for restaurants relaunching with curbside pickup, delivery and other modified formats. Here is a summary:
• Beast Butcher & Block returned for curbside pickup and delivery at 4156 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Its butcher shop is open for curbside pickup 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Meanwhile, the original Beast Craft BBQ Co. reopens Sunday for curbside pickup and delivery at 20 South Belt West in Belleville. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
• Byrd & Barrel reopened for drive-thru service at 3422 South Jefferson Avenue in Marine Villa. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
• Cheeburger Cheeburger reopened for takeout and delivery at 13311 Manchester Road in Des Peres. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
• Indo, newly minted one of the country's best new restaurants by GQ magazine, reopened for curbside pickup at 1641 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights. Regular hours are 3-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
• Kalbi Taco Shack returned for curbside pickup and delivery at 2301 Cherokee Street in Benton Park. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
• Little Fox, which debuted late last year in Fox Park, reopened for contact-free pickup of prepared foods, grocery items and more. Order online by 4 p.m. Friday for pickup Saturday.
• Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse returns today for curbside pickup and limited delivery at 145 Concord Plaza Shopping Center in south St. Louis County. Regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
• Southwest Diner returned for curbside pickup of meal kits and grocery items at 6803 Southwest Avenue in Ellendale. Please note: The restaurant explains the online ordering process for this week on Facebook.
• Taco Buddha reopened for curbside pickup at 7405 Pershing Avenue in University City. Its regular hours are 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
• Not a reopening, but a grand opening: the fourth area location of Walnut Grill is now open at 17392 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. The restaurant is open for takeout and delivery 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.
If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.
