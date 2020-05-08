You are the owner of this article.
Brasserie by Niche returns, and the week in restaurant reopenings
Brasserie by Niche

Roasted chicken plat with shiitake mushrooms atop bread, jus. Photographed on Thursday, February 8th, 2018, at Brasserie by Niche, 4580 Laclede Ave, St. Louis, Mo. Photograph by Richard Pack

 Richard Pack

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

Brasserie by Niche reopens for curbside pickup today at 4580 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End. Call or order online beginning at 1 p.m. for pickup 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

It has been a busy week for restaurants relaunching with curbside pickup, delivery and other modified formats. Here is a summary:

• Beast Butcher & Block returned for curbside pickup and delivery at 4156 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Its butcher shop is open for curbside pickup 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the original Beast Craft BBQ Co. reopens Sunday for curbside pickup and delivery at 20 South Belt West in Belleville. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

• Byrd & Barrel reopened for drive-thru service at 3422 South Jefferson Avenue in Marine Villa. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

• Cheeburger Cheeburger reopened for takeout and delivery at 13311 Manchester Road in Des Peres. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

• Indonewly minted one of the country's best new restaurants by GQ magazine, reopened for curbside pickup at 1641 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights. Regular hours are 3-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

• Kalbi Taco Shack returned for curbside pickup and delivery at 2301 Cherokee Street in Benton Park. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

• Little Fox, which debuted late last year in Fox Park, reopened for contact-free pickup of prepared foods, grocery items and more. Order online by 4 p.m. Friday for pickup Saturday.

• Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse returns today for curbside pickup and limited delivery at 145 Concord Plaza Shopping Center in south St. Louis County. Regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

• Southwest Diner returned for curbside pickup of meal kits and grocery items at 6803 Southwest Avenue in Ellendale. Please note: The restaurant explains the online ordering process for this week on Facebook.

• Taco Buddha reopened for curbside pickup at 7405 Pershing Avenue in University City. Its regular hours are 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

• Not a reopening, but a grand opening: the fourth area location of Walnut Grill is now open at 17392 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. The restaurant is open for takeout and delivery 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

