Brett Hull adds name to new Wentzville restaurant and bar Junction House

Junction House went Blues.

The sports-themed restaurant and bar slated to open in October in Wentzville announced Wednesday that Blues great Brett Hull is now a full partner in the venue, which will officially be known as Brett Hull's Junction House.

“I’m excited to be part of such a great group and bring such a neat concept to the city of Wentzville,” Hull said in a statement.

Brett Hull's Junction House will feature a main dining room, a covered patio and an open-air rooftop space.

“Brett is a hero in our city and we want to prominently feature him throughout our establishment,” Keith Horneker, one of the restaurateurs behind the project, said in a statement.

The restaurant will be located at 1311 Lodora Drive.

