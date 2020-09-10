 Skip to main content
Brett Hull adds name to new Wentzville restaurant and bar Junction House
Brett Hull adds name to new Wentzville restaurant and bar Junction House

Brett Hull's Junction House will open in October in Wentzville. Rendering courtesy Brett Hull's Junction House.

Junction House went Blues.

The sports-themed restaurant and bar slated to open in October in Wentzville announced Wednesday that Blues great Brett Hull is now a full partner in the venue, which will officially be known as Brett Hull's Junction House.

“I’m excited to be part of such a great group and bring such a neat concept to the city of Wentzville,” Hull said in a statement.

Brett Hull's Junction House will feature a main dining room, a covered patio and an open-air rooftop space.

The Blues party down Market Street

NHL Hall of Famer Brett Hull holds up a fake Stanley cup while riding in a car during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019 along Market Street in Downtown St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

“Brett is a hero in our city and we want to prominently feature him throughout our establishment,” Keith Horneker, one of the restaurateurs behind the project, said in a statement.

The restaurant will be located at 1311 Lodora Drive.

