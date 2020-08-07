You are the owner of this article.
Broadway Oyster Bar temporarily closes
Broadway Oyster Bar at 736 South Broadway downtown has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“This employee was asymptomatic and practiced all safe-distancing practices, including wearing a mask at all times at Broadway Oyster Bar,” the restaurant posted on social media Friday.

According to the post, Broadway Oyster Bar is working to provide employees with COVID-19 testing.

“We will have the restaurant professionally cleaned prior to our target reopening date of August 12th,” the post states.

