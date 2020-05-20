Bulrush, Savage and Taco Circus return for curbside pickup

Restaurants in St. Louis city and county can reopen their dining rooms this week, but many are still offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery in addition to or instead of dine-in service. Some restaurants are just now returning from temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:

• Bulrush returns today for curbside pickup at 3307 Washington Boulevard in Grand Center. Order online for pickup 4-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

• Savage reopens today for curbside pickup at 2655 Ann Avenue in Fox Park. Order online or by phone for pickup 3-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

• Taco Circus returns today for curbside pickup at 4940 Southwest Avenue in Southwest Garden. Order online for pickup 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

