Bulrush, Savage and Taco Circus return for curbside pickup
Bulrush, Savage and Taco Circus return for curbside pickup

Dining Out at Bulrush

Bulrush at 3307 Washington Boulevard in St. Louis

Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Restaurants in St. Louis city and county can reopen their dining rooms this week, but many are still offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery in addition to or instead of dine-in service. Some restaurants are just now returning from temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:

Bulrush returns today for curbside pickup at 3307 Washington Boulevard in Grand Center. Order online for pickup 4-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

• Savage reopens today for curbside pickup at 2655 Ann Avenue in Fox Park. Order online or by phone for pickup 3-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

• Taco Circus returns today for curbside pickup at 4940 Southwest Avenue in Southwest Garden. Order online for pickup 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

