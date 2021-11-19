 Skip to main content
Burger restaurant Mac's Local Eats opens new home by Forest Park
Burger restaurant Mac's Local Eats opens new home by Forest Park

Mac's Local Eats (copy)

"The Captain" burger (front) and the "Dirty Sancho" at Mac's Local Eats

 Post-Dispatch

Mac’s Local Eats opens its new home Friday (Nov. 19) at 5656 Oakland Avenue in the city’s Cheltenham neighborhood. The restaurant featuring smashed burgers has relocated to the space across Highway 40 (Interstate 64) from Forest Park that was previously occupied by Brew Hub Taproom.

Mac’s debuted in 2017 inside Tamm Avenue Bar in Dogtown. In 2019, the restaurant moved into (then new) Bluewood Brewing in Benton Park. That location closed last month.

Per Mac’s Facebook post about the opening, parking is available in the lot the restaurant shares with the Hampton Inn & Suites, and the restaurant’s liquor license is still pending.

Mac’s Local Eats is currently open Wednesday-Sunday.

