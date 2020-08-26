Byrd & Barrel and the Tenderloin Room to close until further notice at month's end

Fried-chicken restaurant Byrd & Barrel and steakhouse the Tenderloin Room will close until further notice after Aug. 31, owner Bob Brazell has announced.

“We are making the very difficult decision to shut down operations at these two locations in order to minimize the losses that occur from operating at less than half of our normal revenue” during the coronavirus pandemic, Brazell wrote on social media Wednesday. “We are doing this now, so that we can reopen when the time is right and things get closer to normal.”

Byrd & Barrel opened in 2015 at 3422 South Jefferson Avenue in Marine Villa. Brazell and business partners Ben Strake and Rick DeStefane took over the Tenderloin Room, the Central West End institution at the Chase Park Plaza, last year.

“It's a tough call, but it's something we've got to do now so that we know we'll be here in the future,” Brazell tells Off the Menu.

When Byrd & Barell reopens, it will do so in a new location, the former Bobby's Place space at 2652 Hampton Avenue in Southwest Garden. Brazell says he doesn't know if the original Byrd & Barrel location will be closed for good, but the restaurant's lease runs through December.

As for the Tenderloin Room, Brazell wrote on social media, “WE WILL BE BACK.”

