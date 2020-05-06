You are the owner of this article.
Byrd & Barrel, Roberto's Trattoria and more restaurant reopenings
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Nugz paired with their sweet braised collard greens at Byrd and Barrel on 3422 South Jefferson in St. Louis on December 29, 2015. (Photo by Michael Thomas)

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

Byrd & Barrel reopens today for drive-thru service at 3422 South Jefferson Avenue in Marine Villa. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

• Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse returns today for curbside pickup and limited delivery at 145 Concord Plaza Shopping Center in south St. Louis County. Regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

• Cheeburger Cheeburger has reopened for takeout and delivery at 13311 Manchester Road in Des Peres. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

• Not a reopening, but a grand opening: the fourth area location of Walnut Grill is now open at 17392 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. The restaurant is open for takeout and delivery 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

