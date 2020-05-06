Byrd & Barrel, Roberto's Trattoria and more restaurant reopenings

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

• Byrd & Barrel reopens today for drive-thru service at 3422 South Jefferson Avenue in Marine Villa. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

• Roberto's Trattoria & Chophouse returns today for curbside pickup and limited delivery at 145 Concord Plaza Shopping Center in south St. Louis County. Regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

• Cheeburger Cheeburger has reopened for takeout and delivery at 13311 Manchester Road in Des Peres. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

• Not a reopening, but a grand opening: the fourth area location of Walnut Grill is now open at 17392 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. The restaurant is open for takeout and delivery 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.