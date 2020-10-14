Cafe La Vie, featuring French-inspired fare, now open in Clayton

Cafe la Vie opened at the beginning of October as part of the new Le Méridien hotel at 7730 Bonhomme Avenue in Clayton. For now, during the coronavirus pandemic, Cafe la Vie is open for breakfast and dinner, the latter meal with an abbreviated menu.

Chef Michael Frank, who cooked for about three years at Kevin Willmann’s acclaimed Farmhaus and also helped open Grand Tavern at the Angad Arts Hotel, tells Off the Menu Café La Vie plans both to expand its dinner menu and to add a “robust” lunch program in the future.

“But for now we're just focusing on quality over quantity,” he says. “And we want to just lock in on dishes that we're really proud of and that we can execute and just kind of take it from there and let things grow as the social climate dictates.”

Cafe la Vie’s French-influenced dinner menu includes just four main courses, including moules frites and roast chicken. The latter, Frank says, is both simple, but difficult to do right.

“And it's been done so many times before, I think it's hard to make it exciting and give it a little gusto…a little something extra,” he says.