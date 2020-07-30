Cafe Napoli to open location in St. Charles

Cafe Napoli will open a third location in the Streets of St. Charles development in St. Charles. Napoli III, which follows the original Cafe Napoli in Clayton and Napoli 2 in Town and Country, will be located at 1450 Beale Street in the mixed-use development.

According to the official announcement, Napoli III will occupy 4,500 square feet and feature a "blend” of dishes from the other two locations.

Kye Pietoso, whose parents Tony and Kathy Pietoso founded the original Cafe Napoli, is heading up the St. Charles expansion.

“24 years ago my parents moved my family from St. Charles closer to Clayton to pursue their dreams of opening a restaurant with authentic Italian influence,” Pietoso said in a statement. “Today I am returning our family legacy to the St. Charles community.”

Construction is slated to begin in August. No opening date has been announced.

