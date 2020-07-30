You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cafe Napoli to open location in St. Charles
0 comments

Cafe Napoli to open location in St. Charles

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Streets of St. Charles Napoli

Napoli III, the third location of Cafe Napoli, will open in the Streets of St. Charles development in St. Charles. Handout photo courtesy Cullinan Properties

Cafe Napoli will open a third location in the Streets of St. Charles development in St. Charles. Napoli III, which follows the original Cafe Napoli in Clayton and Napoli 2 in Town and Country, will be located at 1450 Beale Street in the mixed-use development.

According to the official announcement, Napoli III will occupy 4,500 square feet and feature a "blend” of dishes from the other two locations.

Kye Pietoso, whose parents Tony and Kathy Pietoso founded the original Cafe Napoli, is heading up the St. Charles expansion.

“24 years ago my parents moved my family from St. Charles closer to Clayton to pursue their dreams of opening a restaurant with authentic Italian influence,” Pietoso said in a statement. “Today I am returning our family legacy to the St. Charles community.”

Construction is slated to begin in August. No opening date has been announced.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports