Cafe Natasha's to open with limited menu and cocktails this Friday and Saturday

Cafe Natasha's is reopening this Friday and Saturday (April 17 and 18) with a limited food menu and to-go cocktails from its bar, the Gin Room. The acclaimed Persian restaurant at 3200 South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove East temporarily halted regular operations in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dishes slated to be available for contact-free curbside pickup from 4-8 p.m. each day include kabobs, biryani, hummus and falafel. Per the waiver issued this week by the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, you must order food to purchase a to-go cocktail.
Natasha Bahrami, who operates the restaurant with her mother, Hamishe Bahrami, tells Off the Menu the limited return was her mother's idea.
“I tried (my) hardest to talk her out of it,” she says. “But this was her decision, and she's the big boss, and I can't stop her, but I can just keep her safe.”
Safety is a primary concern for Bahrami during this two-day event.
“The fact is, we have stopped what we're doing because for one, though (my) mom looks and acts like she's 37, she's not, and she is at the age where it could be very dangerous for her,” she says.
This weekend's service will feature a skeleton crew.
“Anything that goes out this weekend is going to be completely made by my mother, which is how it used to be, just mom and dad,” Bahrami says. “The team is not coming in. They don't want to. They're not comfortable. And I don't blame them at all. And I'm not comfortable with having multiple people in the kitchen because I don't know where they've been.”
Bahrami says while it would be difficult, Cafe Natasha's itself could survive being closed another couple of months. But one of the main reasons her mother wanted to open this weekend was to help support the restaurant's employees.
“So I guess we might every once in a just do a little pop-up where we can get food for those couple of days and do it because our team needs money,” she says. “Unemployment has not paid out yet. They're just sitting there. They're sitting ducks. ...(My) mom has a huge sense of family with them. Those are her kids. And if she can't find a way to pay her kids, it's an issue.”
