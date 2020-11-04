Cafe Osage permanently closes at Bowood Farms in the Central West End

Updated with comments from Cafe Osage's owner.

Cafe Osage, the restaurant at the Bowood Farms nursery at 4605 Olive Street in the Central West End, has permanently closed, ending a 12-year run. The restaurant announced the closure Saturday on social media.

“We are all so thankful for all the gatherings of friends & families and the ongoing patronage and support,” the post states. “We are also proud of our loyal staff; we have worked together for many years. The bustling buzz of the cafe on a beautiful day brought us great joy and it will be missed. ⁠

“We are deeply grateful for everyone who dined with us and wish you all health and happiness.”

Co-owner Lizzy Rickard tells Off the Menu the change in the restaurant's operations due to the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure.

“We've just never really been a takeout restaurant,” Rickard says. “We tried. But we're a destination where people really enjoyed dining here on site and the experience of being in the space.”