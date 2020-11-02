 Skip to main content
Cafe Osage permanently closes in the Central West End
Cafe Osage permanently closes in the Central West End

Request: cauliflower Benedict

The cauliflower Benedict; roasted cauliflower, poached eggs and prosciutto topped with hollandaise, photographed on Friday, April 6, 2018, is a recipe request of Cafe Osage (at Bowood Farms). Osage is located at 4605 Olive Street in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch

 Christian Gooden

Cafe Osage, the restaurant at the Bowood Farms nursery at 4605 Olive Street in the Central West End, has permanently closed. The restaurant announced the closure Saturday on social media.

“We are sad to share that this weekend will be the last weekend of service at Cafe Osage,” the post reads in part. “We have made the difficult decision to close after 12 years.” 

A call to Bowood Farms on Monday was not immediately returned. (The nursery is closed on Mondays.)

“We are all so thankful for all the gatherings of friends & families and the ongoing patronage and support,” the post states. “We are also proud of our loyal staff; we have worked together for many years. The bustling buzz of the cafe on a beautiful day brought us great joy and it will be missed. ⁠

“We are deeply grateful for everyone who dined with us and wish you all health and happiness.”

Cafe Osage opened in 2008. 

More as Off the Menu learns it.

Sports