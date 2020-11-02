Cafe Osage permanently closes in the Central West End

Cafe Osage, the restaurant at the Bowood Farms nursery at 4605 Olive Street in the Central West End, has permanently closed. The restaurant announced the closure Saturday on social media.

“We are sad to share that this weekend will be the last weekend of service at Cafe Osage,” the post reads in part. “We have made the difficult decision to close after 12 years.”

A call to Bowood Farms on Monday was not immediately returned. (The nursery is closed on Mondays.)

“We are all so thankful for all the gatherings of friends & families and the ongoing patronage and support,” the post states. “We are also proud of our loyal staff; we have worked together for many years. The bustling buzz of the cafe on a beautiful day brought us great joy and it will be missed. ⁠

“We are deeply grateful for everyone who dined with us and wish you all health and happiness.”

Cafe Osage opened in 2008.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.