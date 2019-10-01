Cafe Ventana, the restaurant and cafe at 3919 West Pine Boulevard in the Central West End has closed 'until further notice.'
"We are very sorry to notify you that Cafe Ventana will be closed until further notice to regroup," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Monday (Sept. 30). "It was an incredible pleasure serving and hanging out with all our valued friends. We hope to be open again soon to invite you all back for great food, coffee, and conversation!"
A phone call and email to the restaurant Tuesday were not immediately returned.
Cafe Ventana opened on the eastern end of the Central West End, by the St. Louis University campus, in 2008.
More as Off the Menu learns it.