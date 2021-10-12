 Skip to main content
Caleco's Bar & Grill closes downtown
Caleco's Bar & Grill closes downtown

Caleco's Bar & Grill

Caleco's Bar & Grill has closed downtown. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Caleco’s Bar & Grill has permanently closed at 101 North Broadway downtown, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s front door.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve St. Louis for 47 years,” the sign states.

A call to Caleco’s went unanswered on Tuesday.

A separate sign announces an auction of Caleco’s contents through GRS Auction & Appraisal Services. The auction’s date has not been announced.

The downtown mainstay filed for bankruptcy in March.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

