Caleco's Bar & Grill closes downtown

Caleco’s Bar & Grill has permanently closed at 101 North Broadway downtown, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s front door.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve St. Louis for 47 years,” the sign states.
-
Louie Vangel, grandson of Charlie Gitto Sr., to open Warson Woods restaurant
-
Midtown restaurant the Fountain on Locust announces new owners
-
Commonwealth restaurant opens at Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center
-
Going out? Here's where proof of vaccination is required in the St. Louis area
-
Halloween cocktail pop-up Corpse Reviver opens Oct. 6 at Lazy Tiger
A call to Caleco’s went unanswered on Tuesday.
A separate sign announces an auction of Caleco’s contents through GRS Auction & Appraisal Services. The auction’s date has not been announced.
More as Off the Menu learns it.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today