Caribbean restaurant Jerk Soul to move to Cherokee Street

Jerk Soul is celebrating its second birthday with a new location and — eventually — the addition of dine-in service.

The Caribbean restaurant, a two-time STL 100 honoree, will close its original, takeout-only location at 2016 Salisbury Street in Hyde Park on April 30. It will reopen at 3108 Cherokee Street in Gravois Park.

While Jerk Soul's exact reopening date is not set, Owner Zahra Spencer tells Off the Menu she and partner Telie Woods hope to debut the new location in mid-May.

“We're planning to bring more things on our menu since we can offer a more rounded service, and we're excited about it,” she says.

Spencer anticipates more customers from a more populated area. She is also excited for the relocated Jerk Soul to offer dine-in service once the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted.

“Like in the Caribbean, you sit for hours, and you talk about everything under the sun,” she says. “And that's the kind of experience I want to bring.”