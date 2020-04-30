Carl's Drive-In, Gus' Pretzel Shop and more restaurant reopenings

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

• Carl's Drive-In returns Tuesday (May 5) for call-ahead curbside pickup at 9033 Manchester Road in Brentwood. Carl's regular hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Important note: Purchases are cash-only.

• Gus' Pretzel Shop reopens Tuesday for takeout and curbside pickup at 1820 Arsenal Street in Benton Park. Regular hours will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.