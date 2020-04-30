You are the owner of this article.
Carl's Drive-In, Gus' Pretzel Shop and more restaurant reopenings
Carl's Drive-In a survivor on old Route 66

Jason Apple and Pam Martin clean up after closing for the day at Carl's Drive-In on Manchester Road in Brentwood on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. The mainstay along old Route 66, built as a 1920s gas station, was renamed in 1959 by Carl Meyer. Meyer sold it to Frank Cunetto in 1986, who carried on the tradition of burgers and root beer almost 30 years until last year when it was sold to Mike Franklin. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

Carl's Drive-In returns Tuesday (May 5) for call-ahead curbside pickup at 9033 Manchester Road in Brentwood. Carl's regular hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Important note: Purchases are cash-only.

• Gus' Pretzel Shop reopens Tuesday for takeout and curbside pickup at 1820 Arsenal Street in Benton Park. Regular hours will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

• SqWires Restaurant has reopened for curbside pickup at 1415 South 18th Street in Lafayette Square. Regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

• Pi Pizzeria at 610 Washington Avenue downtown has reopened, joining the restaurant's other area locations. Pi is open for delivery or order online for curbside pickup Tuesday-Saturday.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

