Carl's Drive-In, Gus' Pretzel Shop and more restaurant reopenings

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:
• Carl's Drive-In returns Tuesday (May 5) for call-ahead curbside pickup at 9033 Manchester Road in Brentwood. Carl's regular hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Important note: Purchases are cash-only.
• Gus' Pretzel Shop reopens Tuesday for takeout and curbside pickup at 1820 Arsenal Street in Benton Park. Regular hours will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
• SqWires Restaurant has reopened for curbside pickup at 1415 South 18th Street in Lafayette Square. Regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
• Pi Pizzeria at 610 Washington Avenue downtown has reopened, joining the restaurant's other area locations. Pi is open for delivery or order online for curbside pickup Tuesday-Saturday.
