Caruso's Deli permanently closes downtown

Caruso's Deli at 1000 Washington Avenue downtown has permanently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant announced the closure Monday on Facebook. Its final day of business was Wednesday.
“The memories we made are some of the most treasured moments in our lives and we want to thank both our customers and the employees we've had over these past 10 years,” the Facebook post reads in part.
