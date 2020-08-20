 Skip to main content
Caruso's Deli permanently closes downtown
Caruso's Deli

Caruso's Deli downtown has permanently closed. Photo courtesy Google Maps.

Caruso's Deli at 1000 Washington Avenue downtown has permanently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant announced the closure Monday on Facebook. Its final day of business was Wednesday.

“The memories we made are some of the most treasured moments in our lives and we want to thank both our customers and the employees we've had over these past 10 years,” the Facebook post reads in part.

