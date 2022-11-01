Charges against Snō chef Tony Nguyen dismissed

Criminal charges were dropped Tuesday against Tony Nguyen, chef and co-owner of the Tower Grove South restaurant Snō.

Nguyen was charged in September with two felony counts of domestic assault, a misdemeanor count of felony domestic assault and a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stemmed from a September incident at a private residence in Tower Grove South.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Jordan Wellinghoff filed a memorandum Tuesday dismissing the charges, citing a lack of evidence.

The state dismissed the charges because “this matter has been presented to the St. Louis Circuit Court Grand Jury, and the State has insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction," the memo reads.

Nguyen’s attorney, Jason Korner, said while the grand jury proceedings were secret, there must have been shortcomings in the state’s case that resulted in a lack of evidence. He said the state’s decision “vindicated” Nguyen.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office declined to comment.

Nguyen and his wife and fellow chef Jessica Nguyen opened Snō in August at 3611 Juniata Avenue. The restaurant has remained open in Nguyen’s absence after he was released on bond.

