Chatawa and Grand Pied open in shared Tower Grove South space

A taste of New Orleans has come to Tower Grove South by way of beignets and a small town in southern Mississippi. Chatawa, a bar, and Grand Pied, a restaurant, opened in August in a shared space at 3137 Morganford Road.
Each is its own entity. Local journalist and former Tick Tock Tavern co-owner Thomas Crone operates Chatawa, while Tony Collida owns Grand Pied.
Collida has worked in many restaurant kitchens in his career, including Civil Life Brewing Co., where he knew Crone as a patron. The two connected as Crone worked to open Chatawa in the space previously occupied by caterer Seed Sprout Spoon, which has relocated.
“I really thought I was done with the industry,” Collida tells Off the Menu. “But ownership’s the one thing I haven’t done inside a restaurant, so (I decided) let’s go for it.”
Crone named Chatawa for a town in Mississippi just north of the Louisiana border on Interstate 55 that he has visited a few times on the way from St. Louis to New Orleans. He sees the bar as a sort of merger of the culture of those two cities — though not, he says, a caricature of either.
The bar’s menu features beer in cans and bottles, natural wine and cocktails. A curated retail selection is also available.
Chatawa’s list of house-special cocktails grows by at least one a week, Crone says. It includes the Lemon Old-Fashioned and the SazaRocks, a Sazerac made with Switchgrass Rye Whiskey. New to the list is the Death in the Afternoon-inspired Dead-ish in the Afternoon, with absinthe, white wine and "some bubbles."
Collida’s lengthy résumé includes his family's restaurant, the Piccadilly at Manhattan; the late Central West End institution Duff’s; and several restaurants with chef Chris Lee, including Mélange, Cafe Ventana and Sanctuaria.
For Grand Pied, he also draws on his time working for Seed Sprout Spoon, which is known for its Sunday brunch as well as catering, and nods to the building’s prior life as the acclaimed Local Harvest Cafe and its tradition of local, fresh food.
“I wanted to run a purely from-scratch menu as possible,” he says. “Like, we're making our own tomato paste right now.”
Menu highlights from Collida and chef Lyzz Clark include the aforementioned beignets as well as boards with cheese and housemade charcuterie. There is also a vegan board which might include vegan pimento cheese and sliced shiitake mushroom caps slowly roasted to a texture resembling beef jerky.
Brunch specials might feature a slinger (regular or vegetarian), pancakes and jam and beignets covered with pork-sausage gravy.
Saturday brunch service begins tomorrow (Sept. 18), joining the established Sunday brunch. Both Grand Pied and Chatawa will be open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. tomorrow only.
As of next week, Chatawa will be open 4-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Chatawa and Grand Pied will be open 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.