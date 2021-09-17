Chatawa and Grand Pied open in shared Tower Grove South space

A taste of New Orleans has come to Tower Grove South by way of beignets and a small town in southern Mississippi. Chatawa, a bar, and Grand Pied, a restaurant, opened in August in a shared space at 3137 Morganford Road.

Each is its own entity. Local journalist and former Tick Tock Tavern co-owner Thomas Crone operates Chatawa, while Tony Collida owns Grand Pied.

Collida has worked in many restaurant kitchens in his career, including Civil Life Brewing Co., where he knew Crone as a patron. The two connected as Crone worked to open Chatawa in the space previously occupied by caterer Seed Sprout Spoon, which has relocated.

“I really thought I was done with the industry,” Collida tells Off the Menu. “But ownership’s the one thing I haven’t done inside a restaurant, so (I decided) let’s go for it.”

Crone named Chatawa for a town in Mississippi just north of the Louisiana border on Interstate 55 that he has visited a few times on the way from St. Louis to New Orleans. He sees the bar as a sort of merger of the culture of those two cities — though not, he says, a caricature of either.