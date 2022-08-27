Chef Ben Grupe no longer at Tempus, acclaimed restaurant temporarily closed

Ben Grupe, a 2022 semifinalist for the nationwide “Emerging Chef” James Beard Award, is no longer the chef of the acclaimed Tempus in the Grove in Forest Park Southeast.

Tempus’ PR representative confirmed Friday Grupe is no longer with the restaurant.

The exact timing and circumstances of his departure are unknown. Grupe did not immediately return a call for comment Friday.

Grupe, who as executive chef of Elaia was a semifinalist in 2018 for the “Best Chef: Midwest” James Beard Award, had been the public face of Tempus since it was announced in 2019.

Grupe was not an owner of Tempus, however. According to the PR rep, Tempus’ owner is Peter Brickler.

Tempus opened in October 2020 for carryout service. Grupe did not begin dine-in service until a year later due to the pandemic. This restaurant critic named it one of the best new restaurants of 2020-21.

In February, Grupe was named a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation's new, nationwide "Emerging Chef" award. According to the foundation, the award honors a chef for displaying "exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come."

Meanwhile, Tempus is temporarily closed “for the next few weeks, the PR rep said in an email, in part to “restructure and refresh” the restaurant.

More as the Post-Dispatch learns it.