Chef Ceaira Jackson and Misha K. Sampson to open restaurant Nexus in midtown

Ceaira “Chef Jack” Jackson and Misha K. Sampson will open the restaurant Nexus Cultural Cuisine & Craft Cocktails at 2704 Locust Street in midtown. The duo, partners in both business and life, aim to debut Nexus late this fall or in early winter.

Jackson and Sampson were the inaugural chef and general manager, respectively, at the Central West End seafood restaurant Bait when it opened in 2019. Among its acclaim, Bait received a 3-star review from this restaurant critic. In January 2020, the couple departed Bait.

Prior to Bait, Sampson was the co-owner and Jackson the chef at the late Soulard restaurant Fleur de Lilies.

Jackson tells Off the Menu she and Sampson chose the name Nexus for their new restaurant because it means a central location — a meeting or gathering place.

“Basically, what we'll be doing is staying true to our roots, and doing cultural cuisine,” she says.