Chef Ceaira Jackson leaves acclaimed seafood restaurant Bait

Not quite one year after Bait opened in the Central West End, chef Ceaira Jackson and general manager Misha K. Sampson have left the acclaimed seafood restaurant.

The circumstances of their departures are complicated, Jackson tells Off the Menu.

Jackson says she recently tried to give her notice at the restaurant and intended to help any transition to a new chef, but her notice was “ignored.”

Then, according to Jackson, during service on Saturday, Sampson learned the restaurant had hired a new manager.

Jackson herself does not know if she has been officially fired as Bait's chef. However, she says she learned from a third party that someone else at the restaurant is placing orders with its suppliers this week.

Bait owner Kalen Hodgest has not yet returned calls for comment.