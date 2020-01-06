Chef Ceaira Jackson leaves acclaimed seafood restaurant Bait

Not quite one year after Bait opened in the Central West End, chef Ceaira Jackson and general manager Misha K. Sampson have left the acclaimed seafood restaurant.
The circumstances of their departures are complicated, Jackson tells Off the Menu.
Jackson says she recently tried to give her notice at the restaurant and intended to help any transition to a new chef, but her notice was “ignored.”
Then, according to Jackson, during service on Saturday, Sampson learned the restaurant had hired a new manager.
Jackson herself does not know if she has been officially fired as Bait's chef. However, she says she learned from a third party that someone else at the restaurant is placing orders with its suppliers this week.
Bait owner Kalen Hodgest has not yet returned calls for comment.
Bait opened last February. This restaurant critic awarded it 3 stars, calling Jackson's cooking "exuberant" and her "a rising star to watch." I also named it one of 2019's best new restaurants.
“To be honest with you, I put a lot into Bait since 2015,” Jackson says. “I even named it. It just really wasn't mine to put everything into.”
Jackson says she felt “disposable” at Bait — that Hodgest had learned everything he could from her and Sampson and could move on from them.
“It's very unfortunate,” Jackson says. “I still wish them all the best.”