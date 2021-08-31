Chef Juwan Rice to appear Sept. 1 on 'Guy's Grocery Games'

St. Louis chef Juwan Rice will appear on this week’s new episode of “Guy’s Grocery Games,” the Food Network competition program hosted by Guy Fieri.

The episode, titled “Snack Attack,” airs at 8 p.m. local time Sept. 1.

The Food Network website describes what awaits Rice and the other contestants:

“Guy Fieri's teenage son, Ryder, accidentally leaves behind a cart full of his favorite afterschool snacks, so Guy makes four talented, up-and-coming chefs incorporate the snacks into two rounds of ['Guy’s Grocery Games'] hijinks.”

(The description continues, but Off the Menu will refrain from any further spoilers.)

Rice, who turned 20 this August, started selling his baked goods when he was 14 and soon launched his own business, JR’s Gourmet. In a June 2020 profile in the Post-Dispatch, Rice said he became interested in cooking at the age of six.