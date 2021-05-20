 Skip to main content
Chef Ma's Chinese Gourmet relocates in Overland
Chef Ma's Chinese Gourmet relocates in Overland

Chef Ma Page

Chef Ma's Chinese Gourmet has relocated to 10440 Page Avenue in Overland. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Chef Ma’s Chinese Gourmet is now open at 10440 Page Avenue in Overland. The restaurant has relocated from its original Overland location at 2336 Woodson Road.

An employee at Chef Ma’s says the restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The menu has not changed. The phone number remains 314-395-8797.

Chef Ying Jing Ma opened his restaurant in 2015, serving a wide range of regional Chinese dishes as well as American Chinese fare. It is a 4-time STL 100 honoree.

For those of you who (like Off the Menu) enjoy keeping track of independent restaurants inside old fast-food buildings, Chef Ma has moved from a former Taco Bell into an erstwhile Pizza Hut.

As for that original building on Woodson, signs in its windows promise a new restaurant featuring “Asian cuisine."

More as Off the Menu learns it.

