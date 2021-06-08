Chef Nate Hereford to open Chicken Scratch at City Foundry food hall

Add rotisserie chicken — and a high-profile alum of Gerard Craft’s late, great Niche — to the roster of vendors at City Foundry’s food hall.

Former Niche executive chef Nate Hereford and his wife, Christine, will open Chicken Scratch, featuring rotisserie chicken, at the midtown venue.

Hereford left Niche in 2016 for a research-and-development position with a San Francisco food company. While living in California, he and Christine noticed the number of rotisserie-chicken restaurants.

“I started to try these places, and the complex simplicity of all of it really just kind of blew my mind,” he tells Off the Menu.

The couple returned to St. Louis in 2018 with the spark for what would become Chicken Scratch in tow.

Acclaimed chef Alex Henry to join City Foundry food hall lineup The former executive chef of Cleveland-Heath and Nixta will feature dishes from Mexico's Yucatán region.

From there, Hereford says, the idea evolved into dry-brined rotisserie chicken with sauces (yogurt, a salsa verde-esque herb) and seasonal sides that draw from the “Midwestern bounty” of ingredients. Salads, bowls and specials will also be available.