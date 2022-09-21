Chef of popular new Tower Grove South restaurant Snō charged with domestic assault

ST. LOUIS — Tony Nguyen, the chef and co-owner of the popular new Tower Grove South restaurant Snō, has been charged with three counts of domestic assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Nguyen was arrested Monday after an incident at an address in the 3900 block of Humphrey Street in Tower Grove South.

Nguyen is being held without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for noon Wednesday, according to court records. He has no attorney listed. The Riverfront Times first reported the charges.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim told police an argument with Nguyen turned physical. The victim said Nguyen put a pillow over the victim’s face, causing the victim to lose consciousness briefly.

After Nguyen removed the pillow, according to the probable cause statement, the victim said Nguyen struck the victim around the chest, shoulders and face with his fists. The victim said Nguyen then held a kitchen knife to the victim’s throat. When the victim would not stop screaming, the victim said Nguyen shoved a towel into the victim’s mouth.

Nguyen has been charged with second- and third-degree domestic assault, both felonies, and fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor. He has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony.

Nguyen grew up in St. Louis. He returned to the city during the pandemic from Los Angeles, where he had been the executive chef of the celebrated chef Helene An’s restaurant Crustacean.

Based on its regular hours, Snō is not slated to open again until 5 p.m. Thursday. The restaurant's phone line was busy on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.