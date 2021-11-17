Chicago restaurant Saucy Porka to open St. Louis location

Saucy Porka, a Chicago restaurant featuring Asian-Latin American fusion fare, will open a St. Louis location at 3900 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End. Owner Amy Le tells Off the Menu she aims to open Saucy Porka in the former Kaldi's Coffee location by late December or early January.

Saucy Porka’s expansion to St. Louis is also a homecoming for Le. She grew up in the Creve Coeur area, and her mother owned restaurants in south St. Louis County and St. Peters.

In addition, Le’s brother, Phil Le, who previously worked for the So Hospitality Group (Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys), joins her and her husband, John Keebler, as owners of the St. Louis location.

Her brother’s involvement is key, Le says: “I had been looking at spaces (in St. Louis) for over a couple of years now just to gauge the market a little bit better. And it was always my dream to come back and open (here), but I knew that I couldn't do it without, you know, boots on the ground.”

Le didn’t immediately follow her mother into the restaurant industry. First, she embarked on a journalism career. Then she worked for the restaurant-delivery app Grubhub during its startup days. (“I was, like, employee No. 14,” she says.) That job reconnected her to her restaurant roots, and she launched a food truck offering banh mi.