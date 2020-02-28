Chicken Out, from Sugarfire team, to bring fried-chicken sandwiches to the Loop

The team behind barbecue juggernaut Sugarfire Smoke House and its burgers-and-sandwiches spinoff Hi-Pointe Drive-In is now turning its attention to fried-chicken sandwiches.
Mike Johnson and Charlie Downs, co-owners of Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe, are partnering with Ben Hillman of Clayton-based investment firm Lewis & Clark Capital to open Chicken Out at 6197 Delmar Boulevard, the former Piccione Pastry space in the Delmar Loop.
“I love chicken sandwiches,” Johnson tells Off the Menu. “I love Chick-fil-A and Popeye’s.”
Johnson says he has wanted to open a chicken-based concept for years and originally intended chicken to be the focus of Hi-Pointe. However, the number of chicken restaurants that opened during Hi-Pointe's long gestation (among them, Gus's World-Famous Fried Chicken and Southern), convinced him to focus on burgers instead.
(“I’m glad I did burgers,” he says.)
Meanwhile, while visiting his child who attends college in Los Angeles, Johnson noticed “everybody” seemed to be eating fried-chicken sandwiches. He thought it was weird that, to his knowledge, no St. Louis restaurant had chosen to specialize in fried-chicken sandwiches.
Chicken Out’s signature sandwich, also called the Chicken Out, will feature fried chicken with pickles on a potato bun. There will also be a sandwich with fried chicken in Sugarfire’s sweet barbecue sauce with pickles and red onion (the ChicRib) and a plant-based faux-chicken sandwich (the Faux Hawk.)
Johnson says the Chicken Out model will be closer to fast-food than fast-casual — he is calling it “faster-casual.”
“I just want it to be slick and easy,” he says. “I keep paring the menu down.”
The Chicken Out team is aiming to open the restaurant by early-to-mid May. In the meantime, you can try the Chicken Out sandwich this Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 29 and Mar. 1) at the original Hi-Pointe Drive-In location at 1033 McCausland Avenue.