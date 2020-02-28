Chicken Out, from Sugarfire team, to bring fried-chicken sandwiches to the Loop

The team behind barbecue juggernaut Sugarfire Smoke House and its burgers-and-sandwiches spinoff Hi-Pointe Drive-In is now turning its attention to fried-chicken sandwiches.

Mike Johnson and Charlie Downs, co-owners of Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe, are partnering with Ben Hillman of Clayton-based investment firm Lewis & Clark Capital to open Chicken Out at 6197 Delmar Boulevard, the former Piccione Pastry space in the Delmar Loop.

“I love chicken sandwiches,” Johnson tells Off the Menu. “I love Chick-fil-A and Popeye’s.”

Johnson says he has wanted to open a chicken-based concept for years and originally intended chicken to be the focus of Hi-Pointe. However, the number of chicken restaurants that opened during Hi-Pointe's long gestation (among them, Gus's World-Famous Fried Chicken and Southern), convinced him to focus on burgers instead.

(“I’m glad I did burgers,” he says.)