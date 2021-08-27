 Skip to main content
Chicken Out opens Kirkwood location this weekend
Chicken Out opens Kirkwood location this weekend

Chicken Out Kirkwood

Chicken Out opens Aug. 28 at 10463 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Chicken Out opens Saturday (Aug. 28) at 10463 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. This is the second location for the restaurant from Mike Johnson, Charlie Downs and Ben Hillman. The original debuted in June 2020 at 6197 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop.

The menu of fried chicken sandwiches includes the signature Chicken Out with pickles and mayo on a potato bun, the Spicy Chicken Out with Nashville-style hot chicken, the Cheep and Cheddar with bacon and cheddar sauce and the Faux Hawk with plant-based imitation chicken.

Johnson tells Off the Menu the Kirkwood location is appealing for the area’s demographics and traffic count. The new Chicken Out also includes a drive-thru, a first for prolific restaurateur Johnson.

(Note: The building’s back is turned toward Manchester. The entrance faces the shopping plaza’s parking lot. Off the Menu missed it on his first approach.)

Chicken Out is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Meanwhile, the team of Johnson, Downs and Hillman continue work on the new location of Hi-Pointe Drive-In at 951 South Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood, the former Honey Pit Smokehouse space.

Johnson says the Kirkwood Hi-Pointe should be ready to open in about four weeks.

