City Foundry STL enlists Gerard Craft as culinary director

The project originally had a one-size-fits-all arrangement with tenants, Smith says, “and it's become very clear that that isn't necessarily the right approach.”

More broadly, Smith says, Craft will help City Foundry STL realize its vision of the food hall as a platform for St. Louis' dining community.

“It had become clear that we needed to get even closer to being a part of that community and work with someone within that community to help us execute on that vision,” he says. “And I can't think of anyone better than Gerard to help us do that.”

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, City Foundry STL has not set a timeline for opening. Smith says the developers are working to ensure that when it can open when it is safe as possible and when "our tenants are comfortable being there financially."

Craft says the food hall's large footprint and the concept's transformation into a public market as well as food hall will help with the need for social distancing.

A traditional food hall, he says, “is designed to have a rush at 12 o'clock and have a rush at 7 o'clock. Whereas, I think incorporating a lot of these other types of shops and making it not all just dining-based creates a lot more both space and flow through the day.”

