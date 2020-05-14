City Foundry STL enlists Gerard Craft as culinary director

City Foundry STL has named Gerard Craft the culinary director of the midtown mixed-use development's food hall. The acclaimed chef and restaurateur behind Pastaria and Brasserie by Niche will help recruit tenants for the hall.
“We're also going to be running the bar and at some point the speakeasy that's in the basement,” Craft tells Off the Menu. “And potentially we'll have (another) concept in there as well.”
Craft and City Foundry STL are also expanding the project to be a public market as well as a food hall. They envision a broad array of possible vendors: a butcher, an artisan cheese shop, a potter, a cookbook shop, a natural-wine boutique.
The goal, they say, is to incubate rising talent.
“I think in all of these things, whether it's in pottery or whether it's in butchery or whatever, what we're really looking for is less Gerard Craft and (instead) really trying to seek out some of those up and coming stars,” Craft says.
City Foundry STL asset manager Will Smith says the project's developers have always seen the food hall as an incubator. They are working with Craft now to develop terms that will allow tenants to be as successful as possible while still being financially viable for City Foundry STL itself.
The project originally had a one-size-fits-all arrangement with tenants, Smith says, “and it's become very clear that that isn't necessarily the right approach.”
More broadly, Smith says, Craft will help City Foundry STL realize its vision of the food hall as a platform for St. Louis' dining community.
“It had become clear that we needed to get even closer to being a part of that community and work with someone within that community to help us execute on that vision,” he says. “And I can't think of anyone better than Gerard to help us do that.”
With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, City Foundry STL has not set a timeline for opening. Smith says the developers are working to ensure that when it can open when it is safe as possible and when "our tenants are comfortable being there financially."
Craft says the food hall's large footprint and the concept's transformation into a public market as well as food hall will help with the need for social distancing.
A traditional food hall, he says, “is designed to have a rush at 12 o'clock and have a rush at 7 o'clock. Whereas, I think incorporating a lot of these other types of shops and making it not all just dining-based creates a lot more both space and flow through the day.”
