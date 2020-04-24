You are the owner of this article.
City Foundry STL hosts Restaurant Rally benefit Sunday, plus more benefit news
City Foundry STL hosts Restaurant Rally benefit Sunday, plus more benefit news

City Foundry announces $40 million investment from Florida firm

Employees with Ben Hur Construction Company hoist a steam beam into place for the cinema building which is part of the City Foundry project on March 3.

Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

The next Restaurant Rally is Sunday at City Foundry STL (3700 Forest Park Avenue). Led by Sugarfire Smoke House and its spinoffs Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Chicken Out, the Restaurant Rally offers pay-what-you-can meals for charity.

Sunday's event will benefit the Gateway Resilience Fund, which provides monetary help to restaurant employees and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Little Bit Foundation, which supports students living in poverty.

City Foundry STL, the mixed-use development currently under construction, will match donations up to $25,000.

Other participating restaurants include Mission Taco Joint, Brasswell, Russell's, Crazy Bowls and Wraps, Kaleidoscope Craft Brew Coffee and Hot Box Cookies.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends when sold out. Organizers will accept contact-free cash donations. You can also donate online. For Venmo, Apple Pay and other apps, text CFSTL to 202-858-1233.

city foundry traffic flow

Organizers released this map showing the traffic flow for Sunday's Restaurant Rally event. Handout graphic

- The food truck BurgersSTL will be giving out 300 free burgers Saturday from 11 a.m. until sold out at the First Bank location 3600 Nameoki Road in Granite City. The truck will be accepting donations for the Gateway Regional Medical Center.

- Bombay Food Junkies in Creve Coeur has introduced the "Feed the Fighters" program. Customers can purchase a meal for a health-care worker online for $10.

