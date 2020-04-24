City Foundry STL hosts Restaurant Rally benefit Sunday, plus more benefit news

The next Restaurant Rally is Sunday at City Foundry STL (3700 Forest Park Avenue). Led by Sugarfire Smoke House and its spinoffs Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Chicken Out, the Restaurant Rally offers pay-what-you-can meals for charity.

Sunday's event will benefit the Gateway Resilience Fund, which provides monetary help to restaurant employees and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Little Bit Foundation, which supports students living in poverty.

City Foundry STL, the mixed-use development currently under construction, will match donations up to $25,000.

Other participating restaurants include Mission Taco Joint, Brasswell, Russell's, Crazy Bowls and Wraps, Kaleidoscope Craft Brew Coffee and Hot Box Cookies.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends when sold out. Organizers will accept contact-free cash donations. You can also donate online. For Venmo, Apple Pay and other apps, text CFSTL to 202-858-1233.