City Foundry's Food Hall debuts rotisserie chicken, Mexican restaurants

Two more vendors have opened at the Food Hall at City Foundry STL. Chicken Scratch, featuring rotisserie chicken, and Sureste Méxican, offering Yucatecan cuisine, both debuted Wednesday at the midtown venue.
Chicken Scratch
The Chicken Scratch concept comes from former Niche executive chef Nate Hereford. As Off the Menu reported in June, Hereford and his wife, Christine, were inspired by the rotisserie-chicken restaurants they visited while living in California a few years ago.
Rotisserie chicken is the focus of the concept from the former executive chef of the acclaimed Niche.
The focal point of Chicken Scratch’s kitchen is a Rotisol rotisserie oven. Before the chickens are cooked, they are cured in salt and sugar overnight and then dry-rubbed.
The dry rub is “nothing too crazy,” Hereford says. Instead, it lets the chicken “taste like chicken with an herbal and a spice background that isn't really too aggressive but is nice and warming.”
The menu offers a quarter of a chicken with your choice of a sauce and a side. (Half and full birds are available after 4 p.m.) There are three sauces: a Fresno-chile based hot sauce, a horseradish mustard and Scratch sauce, which Hereford describes as buttermilk-based with “a ton” of herbs and seasonings.
Regular side dishes include macaroni salad, kale with a Parmesan vinaigrette and jojo potatoes (potato wedges, essentially). There are also rotating seasonal sides, beginning with a cabbage slaw and roasted carrots with hot honey vinaigrette, feta and nuts.
Besides the quarter rotisserie chicken, Chicken Scratches also offers chicken salad, a fried chicken sandwich and the Chicken Dip sandwich (pulled chicken, kale, provolone and horseradish-mustard with a dipping sauce).
Chicken Scratch is open 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Tuesday along with the rest of City Foundry's Food Hall.
Sureste Méxican
Sureste Méxican is a new venture from Alex Henry, who was previously the executive chef at the acclaimed Nixta and Cleveland-Heath. In 2018, Henry was one of 50 semifinalists nationwide for dining site Eater’s “Young Guns” award.
The former executive chef of Cleveland-Heath and Nixta will feature dishes from Mexico's Yucatán region.
Henry was born in Mérida, the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatán, and is focusing on that region’s cuisine at Sureste. He also aims for his kitchen to be both farm-to-table and nose-to-tail, sourcing ingredients from local farms and using whole pigs and turkeys.
“So our menu is going to have a kind of rotation that should change with some pretty good frequency as we move through different parts of each animal,” Henry says.
The opening menu includes pavo en chilmole, turkey with hard-boiled egg and a pork meatball in a burnt-chile mole. Burnt is the key term.
“For the chilmole, we burn chiles literally until they catch on fire,” Henry says.
Burning off some of the chiles’ capsaicin reduces their heat, he continues, and develops a flavor with some smokiness and, in the background, “almost floral-type notes.”
The menu also includes a taco with cochinita pibil, the classic Yucatecan dish of roasted, achiote- and citrus-seasoned pork. Toksel, another taco, features lima beans with pepitas and chives. One of the tamales available is the tamal colado, pork in masa with a texture that Henry compares to pudding.
Sureste also serves ceviche (the selection changes daily) and breakfast fare. Among the breakfast options are chilaquiles and huevos Motuleños, a tostada with frijoles colados (Sureste’s go-to black-bean preparation), fried eggs, ham and colby cheese.
Sureste is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. every day but Tuesday, when the Food Hall at City Foundry STL is closed.
With the addition of Chicken Scratch and Sureste, City Foundry's Food Hall now offers 12 different vendors and a bar.
Two more vendors have been announced but not yet opened: Fordo’s Killer Pizza, from chef-restaurateur Gerard Craft, and Intergalactic, from the team behind restaurants Polite Society and the Bellwether and the already opened Food Hall concepts Good Day and Subdivision Sandwich Co.
The Food Hall at City Foundry STL is located at 3730 Foundry Way (South Vandeventer Avenue at Forest Park Avenue).
Here's what's cooking at the new Food Hall at City Foundry
Introduction
Six years after developer Steve Smith first imagined a food hall on the old Federal-Mogul site in midtown, the Food Hall at City Foundry opened to the public Aug. 11.
“I couldn’t be more excited, couldn’t be more thrilled,” Smith told the Post-Dispatch that day.
The debut followed delays, multiple shuffles of the vendor lineup and the onset of an ongoing pandemic. Still, St. Louis diners were ready. City Foundry reported more than 15,000 guests in its first five days of operation.
The hall currently features 10 individual restaurant stalls as well as the Kitchen Bar, featuring beer, wine and cocktails and overseen by Gerard Craft's Niche Food Group.
Four more stalls will open in the coming months, and there will also be an event venue, 18Rails, from caterer Butler's Pantry.
Here is an introduction to the 10 restaurant stalls that have already opened. Note: The Food Hall at City Foundry is open every day except Tuesday, but each stall keeps its own hours.
Where Food Hall at City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way • Hours Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily (closed Tuesday) • More info cityfoundrystl.com
Buenos Aires Cafe
Hours 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
Buenos Aires Cafe is the latest concept from Ainara and Oscar Farina. The couple already operated a food truck serving the cuisine of Oscar's native Argentina when they moved to the St. Louis area for Ainara’s career in the U.S. Coast Guard.
The truck was a hit at Scott Air Force Base — “We were super busy,” Oscar says — and the Farinas added a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Gaucho’s Argentinian Steakhouse, in Fairview Heights.
Ainara says the couple sees Buenos Aires Cafe as a sort of “baby step” into St. Louis proper — almost like another food truck.
Empanadas are the menu’s focus, with meat as well as vegetarian filings.
“Of course the beef and the chicken empanadas in Argentina are the most popular,” Oscar says. “(But) every region of Argentina makes a different (style).”
Another menu highlight is the choirpan, a sandwich with sausage and chimichurri. This might not be as well known in the U.S. as empanadas are, but Oscar says, “in Argentina, the choripan is like the No. 1 street food.”
Chez Ali
Hours 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday (closed Tuesday)
Ali Thiam brings the cuisine of Senegal and the Ivory Coast to City Foundry. Thiam has previously opened Teranga Grill at St. Louis Union Station and Chez Mathy in Fountain Park.
A self-taught cook who moved to St. Louis from New York after immigrating to the United States, Thiam cites his late mother as one inspiration.
“I used to watch her cook back in the day,” he says. “I think naturally I got the gene from her even though I never cooked.”
Thiam offers a buffet of Senegalese and Ivorian as well as Caribbean (e.g. jerk chicken) dishes that changes daily.
One lineup this week featured the Senegalese dish yassa chicken — one of the country’s two most popular dishes, Thiam says — as well as curry chicken, plantains and beef sambusa.
In his repertoire, he says, “I have so many dishes that I can have a different dish every single day of the week.”
Good Day and Sub Division Sandwich Co.
Hours Good Day 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (closed Tuesday); Sub Division Sandwich Co. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
The team behind the acclaimed Lafayette Square restaurant Polite Society and its nearby, equally acclaimed sibling the Bellwether — owners Jonathan Schoen, Brian Schmitz and Travis Hebrank, with chef Tom Futrell — have debuted two concepts at City Foundry.
The breakfast-focused Good Day features sweet and savory crepes and breakfast sandwiches. A selection of breakfast scrambles have been temporarily removed from the menu.
Good Day’s sandwiches have been especially popular, Schoen says, as have two crepes, both of which are fried: the turkey pot pie and the apple pie.
Meanwhile, Sub Division Sandwich Co. is a permanent home for the ghost kitchen the team launched from Polite Society last year as a pandemic pivot. Sub Division’s sandwiches are named for famous movie quotes, like the Dude Abides (meatballs with tomato sauce and mozzarella) or the Thanksgiving-themed There’s No Place Like Home (turkey, duxelles, cranberry sauce).
Schoen says early customer favorites include the How Am I Funny, an Italian cold-cut sandwich, and the King of the World, which “basically (has) like every meat that we have on it.”
The Polite Society team is not finished at City Foundry. A third concept, Intergalactic, is under development. (See below.)
Hello Poke
Hours 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
Chesterfield native Amy Guo left her corporate marketing job in Seattle to return to St. Louis and open Hello Poke alongside her husband, Dan Jensen. Jensen, a restaurant-industry veteran, was managing a food hall in Seattle, which helped the couple connect with City Foundry’s developers.
At Hello Poke, diners build their own poke bowls by choosing a base (rice or greens), a protein (e.g., tuna, salmon, tofu) and toppings (ginger, jalapeño, green onion, et al.).
Guo saw an opening for another poke concept in St. Louis. The Hawaiian dish was her favorite lunch option at her 9-to-5 job.
“It was just like a really quick, fresh option that you could have, especially if you're just stuck in an office all day,” she says.
City Foundry’s delayed debut led Guo and Jensen to launch a second restaurant concept independent of the food hall: Sando Shack, a food truck that serves chicken katsu sandos and other Japanese-style sandwiches.
Kalbi Taco Shack
Hours 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
Sue Wong-Shackelford and her husband, Mark Shackelford, founded Kalbi Taco Shack in 2016 in Benton Park, and the couple’s Asian-Mexican fusion fare won them acclaim and devoted fans.
The family had originally intended the City Foundry location to be a second Kalbi Taco Shack. This June, however, they announced that they were closing the brick-and-mortar location to focus on the food hall.
The decision was “bittersweet,” Wong-Shackelford told the Post-Dispatch at the time. However, she had not missed a day of work in five years and knew she could not be in two places at once.
“I want to keep my quality up,” she said.
Kalbi has opened at City Foundry with a limited version of its established menu. It signature tacos, with your choice of main ingredient (e.g., chicken teriyaki, sweet-and-spicy pork, tofu), are always available.
Wong-Shackelford says Kalbi is offering a different second main item each week: burritos this week, after quesadillas last week and rice bowls the week before.
Patty's Cheesecakes
Hours 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
Pat Upchurch founded Patty’s Cheesecakes in 2018, but the bakery traces its history to Upchurch’s grandmother, who used to make all the desserts for their family.
When Upchurch’s grandmother decided it was time for a new generation to make the desserts, she gave her recipes — and mixer — to Upchurch. At first, Upchurch made her desserts for friends and family.
“Then a friend of mine said, ‘You should do this as a business,’” Upchurch says. “So I did.”
Patty’s operated out of shared kitchens at St. Louis University, the Creative Cookery and the Bakers Hub before opening at City Foundry.
The menu features Upchurch’s signature Cheesecake Petites, miniature cheesecakes. The selection of flavors will change monthly. August highlights, she says, included banana pudding, key lime and blueberry-lemonade.
Patty’s also features cheesecake slices and cheesecake sandwiches — think ice-cream sandwiches but with cheesecake instead sandwiched between brownies or chocolate chip cookies.
Poptimism
Hours Noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday (closed Tuesday)
Kaylen Wissinger had garnered a fan base for her ice pops even before she gave them their own brand, Poptimism, and food truck. A staple of her Benton Park bakery Whisk and the Tower Grove Farmers Market, Poptimism ice pops now also occupy one of City Foundry’s inaugural stalls.
Poptimism offers both (nondairy) fruit pops and cream-based pops. Flavors change as ingredients go in and out of season, but you can expect combinations like cucumber-lime, peach-basil and blackberry-goat cheese.
Wissinger is known for her creativity — including, most famously, a Provel-flavored pop that caught the attention of Food & Wine in 2019.
In a 2020 Post-Dispatch profile, she credited her pops’ success to ingredients from local farmers and producers: “They don’t really need a lot of extra help from us because the fruit and veggies are just so good on their own, they really just shine.”
Not in the mood for an ice pop? At City Foundry, Poptimism also sells soft-serve.
Press Waffle Co.
Hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Sunday (closed Tuesday)
Ryan and Jackie Gasaway, the married local owners of Press Waffle Co., learned of the Dallas-based concept when founders Bryan and Caleb Lewis appeared on “Shark Tank.”
The Gasaways were themselves looking for an investment opportunity and contacted the Lewis brothers. Once the Gasaways tried Press' waffles, they decided to bring the concept to St. Louis.
The Liege-style waffles at Press are based on a yeast dough, not a batter. After the dough has proofed for 24 hours, Belgian pearl sugar is folded into it.
“What that does is gives it a kind of a sweet, caramelized, crunchy, sugary texture in every bite,” Ryan Gasaway says.
Customers can add their choice of toppings to a plain waffle or choose one of Press’ signature dishes. Among the savory dishes, Gasaway says a customer favorite is the Chicken & Waffles, with fried chicken tenders, crumbled bacon and maple syrup.
The most popular sweet waffle so far is the House, topped with Nutella, strawberries, whipped cream, powdered sugar and cookie butter, a peanut butter-esque spread made from ground Biscoff cookies.
Turmeric Street-Style
Hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday (closed Tuesday)
Turmeric Street-Style is a new project from the team behind Turmeric, the Indian restaurant that opened in 2019 in the Delmar Loop. As its name suggests, Turmeric’s City Foundry concept looks to Indian street fare.
“This is kind of Indian street-style food,” owner Naveen Kumar says. “We just made it into Americanized (form).”
Currently, diners can build their own meal by first choosing a base, either a dosa or a katti roll, which the menu describes a tortilla.
Diners then choose a main ingredient (paneer taka tak, Chettinad mushroom, Chettinad chicken, Andhra chilli chicken) and a sauce (mint, tandoori or sriracha mayo or sweet chile sauce).
Turmeric Street-Style has opened with a limited menu, which also includes fries and vegetable samosas. Alongside the selection of soft drinks, a mango lassi is also available.
“As time goes on, we are going to add a few items,” Kumar says.
Coming soon ...
Four more stalls are slated to open in the food hall in the coming months.
• Nate Hereford, the former executive chef of Gerard Craft’s late, great Niche, and his wife, Christine, will open Chicken Scratch, featuring rotisserie chickens. Expect dry-brined chickens cooked in a French Rotisol oven as well as salads and seasonal sides.
• Craft himself will serve wood-fired pizzas at Fordo’s Killer Pizza. Craft says the dough will hew closer to traditional Neapolitan style than what Craft serves at his acclaimed Pastaria with “more creative” toppings.
• Intergalactic, from the team behind City Foundry stalls Good Day and Sub Division Sandwich Co., will offer smashed-patty burgers, waffle fries and shakes. The waffle fries will be available loaded with “everything from guac to mornay (sauce) to fried eggs,” co-owner Jonathan Schoen says.
• Alex Henry, the former executive chef of Nixta and Cleveland-Heath, will open Sureste, featuring dishes from his native Yucatán region of Mexico. Henry told the Post-Dispatch in June he was planning dishes such as cochinita pibil, pavo en relleno negro and several ceviche options.