City Foundry's Food Hall debuts rotisserie chicken, Mexican restaurants

Two more vendors have opened at the Food Hall at City Foundry STL. Chicken Scratch, featuring rotisserie chicken, and Sureste Méxican, offering Yucatecan cuisine, both debuted Wednesday at the midtown venue.

Chicken Scratch

The Chicken Scratch concept comes from former Niche executive chef Nate Hereford. As Off the Menu reported in June, Hereford and his wife, Christine, were inspired by the rotisserie-chicken restaurants they visited while living in California a few years ago.

The focal point of Chicken Scratch’s kitchen is a Rotisol rotisserie oven. Before the chickens are cooked, they are cured in salt and sugar overnight and then dry-rubbed.

The dry rub is “nothing too crazy,” Hereford says. Instead, it lets the chicken “taste like chicken with an herbal and a spice background that isn't really too aggressive but is nice and warming.”

The menu offers a quarter of a chicken with your choice of a sauce and a side. (Half and full birds are available after 4 p.m.) There are three sauces: a Fresno-chile based hot sauce, a horseradish mustard and Scratch sauce, which Hereford describes as buttermilk-based with “a ton” of herbs and seasonings.