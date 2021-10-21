 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Foundry's Food Hall debuts rotisserie chicken, Mexican restaurants
0 comments

City Foundry's Food Hall debuts rotisserie chicken, Mexican restaurants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chicken Scratch food

A quarter of a rotisserie chicken with sides and sauces from Chicken Scratch at the Food Hall at City Foundry STL

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

Two more vendors have opened at the Food Hall at City Foundry STL. Chicken Scratch, featuring rotisserie chicken, and Sureste Méxican, offering Yucatecan cuisine, both debuted Wednesday at the midtown venue.

Chicken Scratch

The Chicken Scratch concept comes from former Niche executive chef Nate Hereford. As Off the Menu reported in June, Hereford and his wife, Christine, were inspired by the rotisserie-chicken restaurants they visited while living in California a few years ago.

The focal point of Chicken Scratch’s kitchen is a Rotisol rotisserie oven. Before the chickens are cooked, they are cured in salt and sugar overnight and then dry-rubbed.

The dry rub is “nothing too crazy,” Hereford says. Instead, it lets the chicken “taste like chicken with an herbal and a spice background that isn't really too aggressive but is nice and warming.”

The menu offers a quarter of a chicken with your choice of a sauce and a side. (Half and full birds are available after 4 p.m.) There are three sauces: a Fresno-chile based hot sauce, a horseradish mustard and Scratch sauce, which Hereford describes as buttermilk-based with “a ton” of herbs and seasonings.

Regular side dishes include macaroni salad, kale with a Parmesan vinaigrette and jojo potatoes (potato wedges, essentially). There are also rotating seasonal sides, beginning with a cabbage slaw and roasted carrots with hot honey vinaigrette, feta and nuts.

Besides the quarter rotisserie chicken, Chicken Scratches also offers chicken salad, a fried chicken sandwich and the Chicken Dip sandwich (pulled chicken, kale, provolone and horseradish-mustard with a dipping sauce).

Chicken Scratch is open 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Tuesday along with the rest of City Foundry's Food Hall.

Sureste food

Pavo en chilmole, turkey in a burnt-chile mole, from Sureste Méxican at the Food Hall at City Foundry STL

Sureste Méxican

Sureste Méxican is a new venture from Alex Henry, who was previously the executive chef at the acclaimed Nixta and Cleveland-Heath. In 2018, Henry was one of 50 semifinalists nationwide for dining site Eater’s “Young Guns” award.

Henry was born in Mérida, the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatán, and is focusing on that region’s cuisine at Sureste. He also aims for his kitchen to be both farm-to-table and nose-to-tail, sourcing ingredients from local farms and using whole pigs and turkeys.

“So our menu is going to have a kind of rotation that should change with some pretty good frequency as we move through different parts of each animal,” Henry says.

The opening menu includes pavo en chilmole, turkey with hard-boiled egg and a pork meatball in a burnt-chile mole. Burnt is the key term.

“For the chilmole, we burn chiles literally until they catch on fire,” Henry says.

Burning off some of the chiles’ capsaicin reduces their heat, he continues, and develops a flavor with some smokiness and, in the background, “almost floral-type notes.”

The menu also includes a taco with cochinita pibil, the classic Yucatecan dish of roasted, achiote- and citrus-seasoned pork. Toksel, another taco, features lima beans with pepitas and chives. One of the tamales available is the tamal colado, pork in masa with a texture that Henry compares to pudding.

Sureste also serves ceviche (the selection changes daily) and breakfast fare. Among the breakfast options are chilaquiles and huevos Motuleños, a tostada with frijoles colados (Sureste’s go-to black-bean preparation), fried eggs, ham and colby cheese.

Sureste is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. every day but Tuesday, when the Food Hall at City Foundry STL is closed.

With the addition of Chicken Scratch and Sureste, City Foundry's Food Hall now offers 12 different vendors and a bar. 

Two more vendors have been announced but not yet opened: Fordo’s Killer Pizza, from chef-restaurateur Gerard Craft, and Intergalactic, from the team behind restaurants Polite Society and the Bellwether and the already opened Food Hall concepts Good Day and Subdivision Sandwich Co.

The Food Hall at City Foundry STL is located at 3730 Foundry Way (South Vandeventer Avenue at Forest Park Avenue).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Get ready for the weekend with St. Louis on the Go!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News