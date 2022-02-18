Clara B's Kitchen Table opens brick-and-mortar restaurant in Belleville

Jodie Ferguson once described her food truck Clara B’s Kitchen Table as a “proof of concept” for a brick-and-mortar restaurant. The chef has proven her concept: Among the truck's acclaim, this critic named it one of the best new restaurants of 2020-21, and the brick-and-mortar version of Clara B’s opens Feb. 18 at 106 East Main Street in Belleville.

Ferguson tells Off the Menu she is anxious but excited for the restaurant’s debut. She has also sensed the anticipation of her Belleville neighbors, with people having frequently messaged Clara B’s to ask when it would open.

“So it makes you a little nervous because you’re like, ‘Am I going to wake up and then have a line before I even get there? Or is no one going to show?’” she says. “Like, one or the other. It’s nowhere in-between.”

The brick-and-mortar Clara B’s is opening initially for takeout only (walk-in or online order), with dine-in service to follow. The menu features dishes that have become staples since Ferguson launched her truck in 2020, among them the biscuit sandwich, breakfast tacos and shrimp and grits. On the weekend, the menu expands to include a rotation of soups, sandwiches and specials.

Ferguson named Clara B’s for her late grandmother, Clara Bloodworth. Ferguson’s cooking draws on the cuisine of Bloodworth’s native Louisiana as well as on Ferguson’s own upbringing in the central Texas town of Lockhart, a noted barbecue destination.

With the opening of the brick-and-mortar location, the Clara B’s truck will continue to operate. In fact, Ferguson has almost completed the process of hiring enough staff to split her team between the restaurant and the truck.

“I feel comfortable with moving forward with taking more (truck) stops, as people have asked us to do a lot of catering and special events,” she says.

The brick-and-mortar Clara B’s Kitchen Table is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. The phone number is 618-416-1812.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.