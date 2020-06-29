Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery opens July 1 in Lake Saint Louis

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is opening its newest location in the Meadows Shopping Center in Lake Saint Louis at noon July 1.

The 2,300-square-foot scoop shop will be the micro-creamery’s fourth location, joining its flagship store at 1637 South 18th Street in Lafayette Square, a Clayton location at 730 DeMun Avenue and a South Hampton location at 4715 Macklind Avenue.

"As we celebrate our fifth year in business, I am so proud of the brand we have built and excited to share our flavors with the great people of St. Charles County and beyond,” owner Tamara Keefe said in an statement.

The new location is the largest of the four stores with an outside patio. Clementine’s will feature draft coffee from Kaleidoscope as well as a nitrogenated draft latte.

On July 19, the first 50 customers in line at all four shops will receive a free Clementine’s T-shirt in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.