Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery expands to Town and Country

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery opens Thursday at 13426 Clayton Road in Town and Country. This is the fifth location for the ice cream parlor, which debuted in 2015 in Lafayette Square.

Opening five storefronts in six years has been an “incredible journey,” owner Tamara Keefe tells Off the Menu.

Keefe says Clementine’s pandemic pivot to delivery led her to expand to west St. Louis County. During the pandemic, the parlor would make “hundreds and hundreds” of deliveries to west county each month.

“So I think we built a lot of goodwill,” she says. “And I think we gained a lot of market share and got ice cream in people's mouths who hadn't had (Clementine’s). And they loved it.”

The Town and Country Clementine’s features seating for 35-40 over roughly 1,800 square feet. Keefe says it is “more modern” and “a little more streamlined” than the other locations.

Meanwhile, all Clementine’s locations are introducing a new flavor to celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial next month.