Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery opens in Kirkwood

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery opens Friday (Nov. 12) at 140 West Argonne Drive in Kirkwood. This is the sixth location for Tamara Keefe’s ice-cream parlor, which debuted in 2015 at 1637 South 18th Street in Lafayette Square.

The Kirkwood location is also the second Clementine’s to open this year. Keefe set up shop in July at 13426 Clayton Road in Town and Country.

At that time, she told Off the Menu Clementine’s expansion has been an “incredible journey.”

Clementine’s has won local acclaim — including as a multiple-year STL 100 honoree — and national attention.