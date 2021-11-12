 Skip to main content
Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery opens in Kirkwood
Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery opens in Kirkwood

Buttermilk Black Berry, Kick Ass Chocolate and Gooey Butter Cake ice cream at Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery opens Friday (Nov. 12) at 140 West Argonne Drive in Kirkwood. This is the sixth location for Tamara Keefe’s ice-cream parlor, which debuted in 2015 at 1637 South 18th Street in Lafayette Square.

The Kirkwood location is also the second Clementine’s to open this year. Keefe set up shop in July at 13426 Clayton Road in Town and Country.

At that time, she told Off the Menu Clementine’s expansion has been an “incredible journey.”

Clementine’s has won local acclaim — including as a multiple-year STL 100 honoree — and national attention.

In 2019, Clementine’s made Oprah Winfrey’s coveted O List. This year, comedian and actor Marc Maron gave Clementine’s and Keefe a shoutout on his popular “WTF” podcast after visiting St. Louis to perform standup.

The Kirkwood Clementine’s is open 3-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 3-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday daily except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In addition to Lafayette Square, Town and Country and Kirkwood, Clementine’s has locations at 730 DeMun Avenue in Clayton, 4715 Macklind Avenue in Southampton and 20 Meadows Circle Drive, Suite 208, in Lake St. Louis.

