Club Taco to close Nov. 21 in Kirkwood

Club Taco will close after service this Sunday (Nov. 21) at 200 North Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood. The restaurant announced its closure Monday on Facebook, citing an inability to extend its lease.
“Thank you (to the community) for your continued love and support and for allowing us to be a small piece of your lives,” the letter posted on Facebook states in part. “Thank you for allowing us to create memorable experiences that will live on forever in the community. You were just as big a part of our lives, as we were yours.”
Club Taco opened in 2016 and has featured a wide variety of tacos, from carnitas, bisteca and tinga to such original creations as the B.L.T.A. (pork belly with romaine lettuce, tomato and fried avocado) and the West County House Wife (adobo-grilled beef tenderloin with grilled portobello mushrooms and gorgonzola).
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
