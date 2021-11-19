Club Taco to close Nov. 21 in Kirkwood

Club Taco will close after service this Sunday (Nov. 21) at 200 North Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood. The restaurant announced its closure Monday on Facebook, citing an inability to extend its lease.

“Thank you (to the community) for your continued love and support and for allowing us to be a small piece of your lives,” the letter posted on Facebook states in part. “Thank you for allowing us to create memorable experiences that will live on forever in the community. You were just as big a part of our lives, as we were yours.”