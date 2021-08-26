Cocktail aces partner to open Platypus in the Grove

When Off the Menu reported on the permanent closure of Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.’s the U.R.B. earlier this month, we noted signs in the windows featuring an illustrated platypus. We now know the answer to the duck-billed mystery.
Tony Saputo and Meredith Barry have partnered to open a bar named Platypus at 4501 Manchester Avenue in the Grove in Forest Park Southeast, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.
Saputo’s career behind the bar has included Layla, the Atomic Cowboy, the Benevolent King and the Midwestern. Barry came to St. Louis to be the beverage director of the Angad Arts Hotel and its (now closed) restaurant Grand Tavern by David Burke. She was later the bar manager at Taste and now works on Niche Food Group’s La Verita Distilleria project.
Platypus will feature a compact, oft-changing cocktail menu featuring five drinks.
“This (cocktail menu) is something that's going to be constantly evolving,” Saputo tells Off the Menu. “So if you're looking for cocktails, and you're looking for stuff that Meredith and I are known for, you'll see that. But every time you come in, it should be different.”
Saputo and Barry also want the cocktail program to be an ongoing learning process for their employees. In fact, they are seeking staff with no previous bartending experience whom they can, as Saputo says, “build ... from the ground up.”
More broadly, Saputo and Barry want Platypus to embody an inclusive, neighborhood vibe.
“It's also a place (where) if you want a great cocktail, you can get a great cocktail, but you can also get an affordable beer and a shot,” Barry says.
Platypus will include a food program, which Saputo and Barry envision as an incubator for concepts that do not yet have a brick-and-mortar location. They have lined up the inaugural tenant but are not ready to reveal specific details.
The new bar marks a return to the Grove for Saputo, who spent two years at Layla and three at the late Atomic Cowboy. He calls these “probably the most educational experiences” he has had.
Barry also notes the role of queer spaces in the Grove’s history and her desire to open an inclusive bar: “Personally, that is very important to me.”
The inspiration for the bar's name came from the song “Platypus” by one of Saputo’s favorite bands, Mr. Bungle. Reactions to the name have ranged from laughter to Saputo’s own wife thinking it was terrible.
“I kind of liked that response to it,” Saputo says. “Because it's like, you're never gonna forget it either.”
Saputo and Barry aim to open Platypus in mid-September.
In the meantime, they will be celebrating Pride weekend and the World Naked Bike Ride with a special event at 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 28) on the patio of the late Monocle at 4510 Manchester. The event will feature cocktails from Monkey Shoulder brand Scotch, which is bringing its cement mixer-inspired Monkey Mixer truck.