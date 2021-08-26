Cocktail aces partner to open Platypus in the Grove

Saputo and Barry also want the cocktail program to be an ongoing learning process for their employees. In fact, they are seeking staff with no previous bartending experience whom they can, as Saputo says, “build ... from the ground up.”

More broadly, Saputo and Barry want Platypus to embody an inclusive, neighborhood vibe.

“It's also a place (where) if you want a great cocktail, you can get a great cocktail, but you can also get an affordable beer and a shot,” Barry says.

Platypus will include a food program, which Saputo and Barry envision as an incubator for concepts that do not yet have a brick-and-mortar location. They have lined up the inaugural tenant but are not ready to reveal specific details.

The new bar marks a return to the Grove for Saputo, who spent two years at Layla and three at the late Atomic Cowboy. He calls these “probably the most educational experiences” he has had.

Barry also notes the role of queer spaces in the Grove’s history and her desire to open an inclusive bar: “Personally, that is very important to me.”