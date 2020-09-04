Cocktail bar Lazy Tiger opens in the Central West End

Lazy Tiger, a new cocktail bar from the team behind restaurants Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly, opens Friday at 210 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.
When co-owners Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins announced Lazy Tiger in March, they pitched it as a focused cocktail experience with a relatively small number of spirits bottles at its bar. Wiggins tells Off the Menu that remains the case.
“We don't have anything that's superfluous,” he says. “It's very good-better-best (options) on how the spirits go.”
Lazy Tiger's bar features agave spirits (tequila, mezcal and raicilla), gin, rum and whiskey alongside foritified wines and amaro and other liqueurs. The cocktail menu is divided into seven categories: negronis, martinis, flips, clarified, highballs, sours and spirit-free.
On the opening cocktail menu, Wiggins says he is especially excited about the Gin & Ponzu, a highball featuring Letherbee Seaweed Gin, ginger ponzu, Luxardo Bitter Bianco and lactic soda.
“It basically reads very gin and tonic, but yet has no sugar added, has no citrus and is like this strange, zero-waste, salty, sweet, citrusy cocktail,” he says. “Every time I taste it, it's so unique and savory but tastes like a gin and tonic.”
Beer, wine and a small food menu are also available.
Lazy Tiger's regular hours are 5-10:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The bar is opening at 50% capacity, which is 22 seats. Reservations for a 90-minute-maximum seating are required.
