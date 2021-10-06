 Skip to main content
Commonwealth restaurant opens at Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center
Commonwealth restaurant opens at Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center

Commonwealth duck

Tandoori duck breast with Brussels confit, a dish at the new restaurant Commonwealth at the Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Commonwealth is now open at 634 North Grand Bouelvard in Grand Center. The restaurant is the new dining flagship of the Angad Arts Hotel, replacing Grand Tavern (originally Grand Tavern by David Burke).

Scottie Corrigan is Commonwealth’s executive chef, with Sierra Eaves as sous chef. Matthew Birkenmeier, who in recent years has led the kitchens at the late Quincy Street Bistro in Princeton Heights and the Hotel St. Louis and its Union 13 restaurant downtown, is the executive chef and beverage director for the entire Angad Arts Hotel.

As the Post-Dispatch reported in July, Commonwealth draws its menu inspiration from the more than 50 countries that comprise the British Commonwealth.

Commonwealth chefs

Commonwealth sous chef Sierra Eaves and executive chef Scottie Corrigan outside the new restaurant at the Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

In practice, Corrigan tells Off the Menu, Commonwealth’s menu focuses on the spice trade, without trying to encompass the entirety of the British Commonwealth.

That, he says, “would be chaotic, so we tried to narrow it down and focus, but we were also given full culinary freedom, so it gave us the ability to kind of play around as we wanted to and still utilize those spices and ingredients.”

Dishes from the opening menu include tikka masala with spiced chicken roulade; tandoori duck breast with Brussels confit, cocoa “soil” and black-lime pistachio; and cast-iron scallops with English-pea puree, sea beans, saffron-poached fennel and a roast-apple beurre blanc.

Commonwealth dessert

Starry Night, a dessert at Commonwealth at the Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center. Diners crack the shell open at the table. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

The menu is upscale, with main course prices ranging from $27-$45. Foie gras, not often seen on St. Louis menus these days, appears both as the featured ingredient in a first course and also as the gravy for a rack of lamb and as the foie gras-blackberry butter paired with a flat-iron steak.

“I think everybody's ready to cherish their moment with their people,” Eaves says. “And that's what we want. We're big about moments.”

Commonwealth is open for dinner from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Breakfast is 7-11 a.m. daily. The phone number is 314-405-3399.

