Commonwealth restaurant opens at Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center

Commonwealth is now open at 634 North Grand Bouelvard in Grand Center. The restaurant is the new dining flagship of the Angad Arts Hotel, replacing Grand Tavern (originally Grand Tavern by David Burke).

Scottie Corrigan is Commonwealth’s executive chef, with Sierra Eaves as sous chef. Matthew Birkenmeier, who in recent years has led the kitchens at the late Quincy Street Bistro in Princeton Heights and the Hotel St. Louis and its Union 13 restaurant downtown, is the executive chef and beverage director for the entire Angad Arts Hotel.

As the Post-Dispatch reported in July, Commonwealth draws its menu inspiration from the more than 50 countries that comprise the British Commonwealth.

In practice, Corrigan tells Off the Menu, Commonwealth’s menu focuses on the spice trade, without trying to encompass the entirety of the British Commonwealth.

That, he says, “would be chaotic, so we tried to narrow it down and focus, but we were also given full culinary freedom, so it gave us the ability to kind of play around as we wanted to and still utilize those spices and ingredients.”