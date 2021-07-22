Commonwealth restaurant to open at Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center

The sun never sets on the food from the British Commonwealth.

In mid-August, a new restaurant will open that will feature the cuisine of the 54-nation association of countries, nearly all of which were former colonies of Great Britain.

Commonwealth will be located in the Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center, in the space formerly occupied by Grand Tavern by David Burke.

Its culinary offerings will be influenced by the food of the Commonwealth nations, which span every continent except Antarctica. The quintessentially British rack of lamb will be on the menu, but so will Indian specialties such as tikka masala. Caribbean, African and Pacific Island cuisines will also be featured.

A selection of beers will be available from the Commonwealth countries, while the wine choices and cocktails will be global.

Scottie Corrigan is the chef de cuisine; previous stops for the L'Ecole Culinaire graduate include Mosaic Modern Fusion, Robust Wine Bar, MX and Libertine.