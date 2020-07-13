Corner Pub & Grill opens new O'Fallon, Missouri, location

The Corner Pub & Grill opens Monday at 2921 State Highway K in O'Fallon, Missouri. This is the third location of the Corner, following the original at 13645 Big Bend Road in Valley Park and its sibling at 15824 Fountain Plaza Drive in Ellisville.
The new Corner is the biggest location yet at more than 8,000 square feet.
“It's actually double the size of our original one,” says Brant Baldanza, co-owner of the Corner's parent company, OG Hospitality Group.
One feature of the new location is a patio with an outdoor bar and two courts for a game that Baldanza himself invented, Baldango Ball.
“We tried to put bocce ball courts in, and we were running out of space because we wanted seating,” he says.
Baldanza's solution: shorten the courts and devise a new game.
“We combined basically bocce ball with shuffleboard,” he says. “You throw the balls down, and there's a point system.”
As for the menu, while the Corner's offerings have evolved since the restaurant's founding in 2007, Baldanza says, “it's always got to stay true it what it is, you know, a neighborhood pub and grill, (with) burgers, sandwiches, chicken, wraps, things like that.”
The O'Fallon Corner is open daily with socially distanced seating for lunch and dinner. The phone number is 636-294-1072.
