Corner Pub & Grill opens new O'Fallon, Missouri, location

The Corner Pub & Grill opens Monday at 2921 State Highway K in O'Fallon, Missouri. This is the third location of the Corner, following the original at 13645 Big Bend Road in Valley Park and its sibling at 15824 Fountain Plaza Drive in Ellisville.

The new Corner is the biggest location yet at more than 8,000 square feet.

“It's actually double the size of our original one,” says Brant Baldanza, co-owner of the Corner's parent company, OG Hospitality Group.

One feature of the new location is a patio with an outdoor bar and two courts for a game that Baldanza himself invented, Baldango Ball.

“We tried to put bocce ball courts in, and we were running out of space because we wanted seating,” he says.

Baldanza's solution: shorten the courts and devise a new game.

“We combined basically bocce ball with shuffleboard,” he says. “You throw the balls down, and there's a point system.”