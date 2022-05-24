Courtesy Diner to close South Kingshighway restaurant indefinitely

If you like to kickstart your morning or soothe last night’s regrets with a slinger and a cup of coffee at the Courtesy Diner on South Kingshighway, Wednesday might be your last chance to sit at the counter where St. Louis’ nighthawks turn into early birds.

The Courtesy Diner at 3153 South Kingshighway will close indefinitely after service Wednesday. Marji Rugg, the restaurant’s chief accountant, said staffing issues are the reason for the closure.

The locations at 1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 South Laclede Station Road in Marlborough will remain open.

“We were open three shifts, 24 hours, before COVID hit,” Rugg said. “And then it was down to one shift.”

The future of the Courtesy Diner on South Kingshighway is uncertain, Rugg said. The iconic white building is not yet for sale.

Rugg’s father, Larry Rugg, has operated the Courtesy Diner since 1997.

“It’s sad,” Rugg said. “It’s been there a long time.”

The Courtesy Diner will be open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.

