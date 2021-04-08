Crab's Landing seafood restaurant takes over MoBar space

A new seafood restaurant is taking over a noted Downtown West address.

Crab’s Landing is moving into 701 North Tucker Boulevard, the former home of the Missouri Bar & Grille, which closed in December.

It is unclear if Crab’s Landing has opened yet. Calls to two listed numbers on Thursday were not immediately returned.

The restaurant’s website includes operating hours and a menu for online ordering, but it was not accepting online orders just after 11 a.m. today.

That menu feature seafood boils in the style that has been booming in recent years, with your choice of seafood (e.g., shrimp, snow crab, lobster), sauce (Cajun, garlic butter) and spice level. The menu also includes fried seafood.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.