Crab's Landing seafood restaurant takes over MoBar space

A new seafood restaurant is taking over a noted Downtown West address.
Crab’s Landing is moving into 701 North Tucker Boulevard, the former home of the Missouri Bar & Grille, which closed in December.
It is unclear if Crab’s Landing has opened yet. Calls to two listed numbers on Thursday were not immediately returned.
The restaurant’s website includes operating hours and a menu for online ordering, but it was not accepting online orders just after 11 a.m. today.
That menu feature seafood boils in the style that has been booming in recent years, with your choice of seafood (e.g., shrimp, snow crab, lobster), sauce (Cajun, garlic butter) and spice level. The menu also includes fried seafood.
More as Off the Menu learns it.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.