Crab's Landing seafood restaurant takes over MoBar space
Crab's Landing seafood restaurant takes over MoBar space

crab's landing

Crab's Landing is moving into 701 North Tucker Boulevard in Downtown West. Photo by Gabe Hartwig, ghartwig@post-dispatch.com

A new seafood restaurant is taking over a noted Downtown West address.

Crab’s Landing is moving into 701 North Tucker Boulevard, the former home of the Missouri Bar & Grille, which closed in December.

It is unclear if Crab’s Landing has opened yet. Calls to two listed numbers on Thursday were not immediately returned.

The restaurant’s website includes operating hours and a menu for online ordering, but it was not accepting online orders just after 11 a.m. today.

That menu feature seafood boils in the style that has been booming in recent years, with your choice of seafood (e.g., shrimp, snow crab, lobster), sauce (Cajun, garlic butter) and spice level. The menu also includes fried seafood.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

