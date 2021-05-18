Creole with a Splash of Soul to open Saturday in the Grove

The Grove welcomes a new restaurant this weekend. Creole with a Splash of Soul opens at noon Saturday (May 22) at 4353 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast.

The restaurant occupies the storefront at the corner of Manchester and South Newstead Avenue previously occupied by Newstead Tower Public House, O’Shay’s Pub, Iron & Rye (briefly in 2019) and Sabzi (exceptionally briefly last year).

Creole with a Splash of Soul is owner Ronda Walker’s first restaurant. She has been a nurse for the past 30 years.

“I’m trading my stethoscope for a spatula,” she tells Off the Menu.

Menu highlights include shrimp and grits, gumbo, catfish, steak and salmon, Walker says.

Creole with a Splash of Soul also features Creole barbecue on Friday, brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and a special soul food menu on Sunday. Breakfast is also available.

The restaurant also offers catering and can host private events after its 8 p.m. closing.

Creole with a Splash of Soul’s regular hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

