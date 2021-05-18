 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creole with a Splash of Soul to open Saturday in the Grove
0 comments

Creole with a Splash of Soul to open Saturday in the Grove

{{featured_button_text}}
manchester newstead

Creole with a Splash of Soul will open in this storefront at Manchester and Newstead avenues in the Grove. Photo courtesy Google Earth

The Grove welcomes a new restaurant this weekend. Creole with a Splash of Soul opens at noon Saturday (May 22) at 4353 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast.

The restaurant occupies the storefront at the corner of Manchester and South Newstead Avenue previously occupied by Newstead Tower Public House, O’Shay’s Pub, Iron & Rye (briefly in 2019) and Sabzi (exceptionally briefly last year).

Creole with a Splash of Soul is owner Ronda Walker’s first restaurant. She has been a nurse for the past 30 years.

“I’m trading my stethoscope for a spatula,” she tells Off the Menu.

Menu highlights include shrimp and grits, gumbo, catfish, steak and salmon, Walker says.

Creole with a Splash of Soul also features Creole barbecue on Friday, brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and a special soul food menu on Sunday. Breakfast is also available.

The restaurant also offers catering and can host private events after its 8 p.m. closing.

Creole with a Splash of Soul’s regular hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘WandaVision’ wins big at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports