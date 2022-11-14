Crown Candy Kitchen, G&W Sausage, Nudo House and more join CityPark food lineup

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC has announced several additional food and beverage partners for CityPark ahead of the new stadium’s debut exhibition match Wednesday between the City2 squad and the German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

The new partners range from century-old Old North St. Louis icon Crown Candy Kitchen to Wally’s, the expansive rest stop, food court and gift shop that opened in March along Interstate 44 in Fenton.

The restaurant partners include Anthonino’s Taverna, the Block, Chez Ali, DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery, Dewey’s Pizza, FarmTruk, the Fattened Caf, Ices Plain & Fancy, Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience, Mayo Ketchup, Nudo House, Padrinos Mexican Restaurant and Pie Guy Pizza.

The partners announced Monday are not limited to restaurants, with Bold Spoon Creamery (ice cream), G&W Sausage and Meats, the G.O.A.T. Brand (chips) and Kaldi’s Coffee also named.

This group of partners joins the five restaurants unveiled last month at CityPark: Balkan Treat Box, Beast Craft BBQ Co., Brasserie by Niche, Steve's Hot Dogs and Pastaria Deli & Wine.

City highlighted several dishes on social media Monday: toasted ravioli from Anthoninio's, bao sliders from DD Mau, pepperoni pizza from Dewey's, brisket mac and cheese from FarmTruk, empanadas from Mayo Ketchup, crab rangoon from Nudo House and garlic knots from Pie Guy.

The chef Gerard Craft, whose Niche Food Group runs both Brasserie and Pastaria Deli & Wine, is overseeing CityPark's food lineup as City’s “flavor officer."

“From family-owned restaurants to food trucks, the City Flavor program showcases how restaurants of all kinds can thrive in St. Louis,” Craft said in a statement. “Fans will get a real sense of the high caliber of food from our diverse St. Louis restaurant community during the matchday experience.”

According to Monday's announcement, even more food and beverage partners will be announced ahead of City’s MLS debut next year.