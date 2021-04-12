Crown Candy Kitchen to appear on new Discovery+ series 'Restaurant Recovery'

How did the chicken-finger magnate and the hometown hip-hop superstar help Crown Candy Kitchen weather the pandemic?

No, that isn't the setup for a joke. It’s a teaser for “Restaurant Recovery,” which debuts this week on the streaming network Discovery+.

Crown Candy Kitchen is slated to appear on an April 22 episode of the new series.

“Restaurant Recovery” follows Todd Graves, founder and CEO of chicken-finger chain Raising Cane's, as he visits restaurants nationwide during the pandemic, "providing creative ideas and hands-on renovations to bring the restaurants back to glory,” per a Discovery+ press release.

The series debuts April 15 with episodes set in Los Angeles and Dallas.

Crown Candy Kitchen's episode is titled "Nelly to the Rescue." The title gives away the special guest, and the official description from Discovery+ sets the stage:

“This 107-year-old candy shop and diner in St. Louis has been in the same family for three generations, and even made it through the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918. Now the owners are struggling to keep the lights on, as Todd Graves recruits special guest and rapper Nelly to help boost sales.”